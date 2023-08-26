Watson completed five of his 10 pass attempts for 92 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Saturday's 33-32 preseason loss against the Chiefs.

As his line indicates, Watson had a slow start to his final preseason tuneup. Through two possessions, he had completed only two of his five attempts and also lost a fumble. From there, things greatly improved as he completed a nice touch pass to the corner of the end zone for a 10-yard score to David Njoku. One possession later, he set up another score after he navigated around the pocket and found Amari Cooper for a deep 53-yard completion. While uneven, Watson closed his final tuneup before a Week 1 matchup against the Bengals in positive fashion.