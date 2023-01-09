Watson completed 19 of 29 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Pittsburgh. He added six rushes for 44 yards.

Watson had an up-and-down performance to close the 2022 season. He led a drive early in the second quarter that he concluded with a 10-yard touchdown pass, but he then followed that up with an interception on the following possession to change the momentum of the game. After returning from a more than year-long layoff, Watson has understandably shown rust across the final six games of the campaign. It remains to be seen whether he can regain the dynamic playmaking ability he showed while with the Texans, though he'll enter the 2023 season with key offensive playmakers such as Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones and David Njoku still on the roster.