Watson (Achilles) isn't expected to play during the remainder of the 2025 campaign, but Cleveland plans to keep the veteran QB on its roster next season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Watson was designated to return to practice Wednesday and logged a trio of limited practices this week. While that seems to indicate that the 2017 first-round draft pick has progressed enough in his recovery from a re-ruptured Achilles to take part in football activities, it appears the Browns will opt to keep him out of games amidst a season during which they've relied primarily on rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders to handle QB duties. Though Cleveland is leaning toward keeping Watson around for next season, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll reclaim a starting role. Schefter notes that money is part of the reason why the Browns expect Watson back and also indicates that the team values his veteran presence around the rookie QBs.