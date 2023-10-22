Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said prior to the start of the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Colts that Watson (shoulder) hasn't been ruled out for the day but is unlikely to return to the contest, barring an injury to PJ Walker, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson, who missed the Browns' previous two games with a right rotator cuff strain and was listed as questionable heading into the day, started the Week 7 contest and completed one of five pass attempts for five yards and an interception before checking out of the game after taking a big hit with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter. PJ Walker directed the offense for the ensuing four possessions of the first half and appears set to finish out the game behind center. Though Stefanski suggested that he doesn't want to expose Watson to further injury, the coach didn't confirm whether Watson aggravated his shoulder issue. The Browns haven't provided any official updates on Watson's status, beyond noting that he cleared concussion testing.