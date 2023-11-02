Watson (right shoulder) acknowledged Thursday that he's "not sure" if he'll be able to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Per Trotter, Watson indicated that whether his Week 9 status is decided Friday or turns into a game-time decision Sunday is up to coach Kevin Stefanski. The QB was officially limited at practice Wednesday, and if Watson remains sidelined this weekend, PJ Walker would be in line to draw the start against Arizona, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.