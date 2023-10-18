Watson (shoulder) said Wednesday that he "can't put a timeline" on his return, ESPN.com's Jake Trotter reports.

Watson missed the past two games and was held out of practice Wednesday, but he said it's "up in the air" whether he'll be able to play Sunday at Indianapolis. He used the term 'day-to-day' and said he's dealing with a "microtear" in his rotator cuff, adding that he's still having difficulty throwing a football with strength. PJ Walker figures to make another start if Watson can't play against the Colts this Sunday.