Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Watson (shoulder) was medically cleared for Week 4, but the quarterback made the decision not to play, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Rookie backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson filled in for Watson, as Cleveland's offense sputtered in a 28-3 loss to Baltimore. Stefanski backed up his medical staff while also acknowledging that Watson knows his body. "I'm comfortable with the medical," the coach said. "(Watson) just did not feel like he had his full faculties." All signs pointed to the team believing Watson would be available, and the impression is that the Browns were caught off guard by Watson's decision. The game plan didn't suggest the coaching staff had prepared to have a rookie quarterback starting against a good Ravens' defense. Stefanski said following Sunday's loss that the quarterback should be ready to go Week 6 against San Francisco following the team's bye week.