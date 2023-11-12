Watson (ankle) completed 20 of 34 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 33-31 win over the Ravens. He added eight rushes for 37 yards.

Watson had only 79 yards on 20 attempts in the first half, but he led a comeback effort in the final quarter to earn the win and turn around his stat line. His lone touchdown came on a 10-yard throw while on the run to Elijah Moore, though he also connected on several longer throws to Amari Cooper and David Njoku. Watson hasn't delivered the fantasy performance expected of him this season, though his effort Sunday came against one of the better defenses in the league. To make things more difficult, Watson hurt his ankle late in the second quarter and was spotted with a boot after the game, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.