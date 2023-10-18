Watson described the injury that has caused him to miss two straight games as a "rotator cuff strain," Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

At this stage, Watson indicates that it's still "up in the air" if he'll be available Sunday against the Colts. Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether the QB is able to log any on-field work in the Browns' first practice of the week, but if he remains sidelined versus Indianapolis, PJ Walker (who started this past weekend) would presumably be elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of Week 7 action.