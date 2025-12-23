Coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday that the Browns will not activate Watson (Achilles) from reserve/PUP this season, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Watson tore his right Achilles tendon in October of last year, and the Browns opened his 21-day practice window three weeks ago. That window closed Tuesday afternoon with the Browns opting against activating the quarterback. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cleveland is expected to keep Watson on the team in 2026, the final year of his fully-guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal. His current $80.7 million cap number for 2026 is the highest in the NFL. Watson hasn't played in a game since Week 10 of last season. It's unclear if the Browns will seriously consider starting Watson if he's indeed on the team next year.