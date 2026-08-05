Browns' Deshaun Watson: Will start early preseason game

Watson and Shedeur Sanders are each expected to start one of Cleveland's first two preseason contests, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Watson and Sanders are vying for the Browns' No. 1 QB role for the upcoming season, and the pair has been rotating first-team reps so far in camp. With neither signal-caller having separated himself in the competition to this point, how each performs during preseason contests will likely be the determining factor in who gets the Week 1 start. In fact, head coach Todd Monken is planning to start the leader of the competition in the team's third preseason game, per Wolfe, so fantasy managers may know at that point which quarterback is the more desirable option, though neither Watson nor Sanders is looking like a particularly appealing asset in leagues that deploy one starting QB.