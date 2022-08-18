Coach Kevin Stefanski noted Thursday that Watson won't play in the Browns' final two preseason games, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Watson has been suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy. Per NFL.com, the quarterback's suspension will take effect on Aug. 30, after which he will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28 and eligible to play in Week 13 against the Texans. Jacoby Brissett is in line to fill in as the Browns' starter to begin the upcoming season while Watson is unavailable, with Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen currently rounding out the team's QB depth chart.