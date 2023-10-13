Watson (right shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers Jake Trotter of ESPN.com and Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer report.

As a result, PJ Walker is slated to start at QB for the Browns on Sunday, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson in line to serve as the team's No. 2 QB. Watson will now target a potential return to action Oct. 22 versus the Colts.