Watson is expected to focus on rehabbing his injured throwing shoulder this week after head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Wednesday that PJ Walker will serve as the Browns' starting quarterback Sunday against the Seahawks.

The Browns haven't officially ruled Watson out for the contest, but expect the team to confirm as much by the end of the week. Along with Walker and Watson, the Browns have rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on hand as another option at quarterback, so he'll presumably serve as Walker's understudy if Watson is in fact ruled out. Assuming Watson responds well to rehab for the right rotator cuff strain that kept him from playing Weeks 4 and 5 and resulted in his early removal in the Browns' Week 7 win over the Colts, he could have a chance to return to the starting lineup Week 9 versus Arizona.