Browns' DeShone Kizer: Being evaluated for concussion
Kizer exited Sunday's game against the Bengals to be evaluated for a concussion.
Kizer entered the locker room early in the second quarter after taking several hits to start the game. Cody Kessler will fill in for the rest of the game if Kizer is unable to return.
More News
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Not expected to lose job this year•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Tosses two picks Sunday•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Returns to full practice•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Limited to start week•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Says he'll play with sore ribs•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Finds end zone twice•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...