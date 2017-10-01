Browns' DeShone Kizer: Benched in loss
Kizer completed 16 of 34 passes for 118 yards and threw an interception during Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Bengals. He also rushed five times for 10 yards.
Kizer was ultimately benched in favor of Kevin Hogan during the fourth quarter, as the rookie signal caller struggled with accuracy throughout the day. He completed just 47.1 percent of his passes, marking his third consecutive game under 50 percent. Kizer spent much of the game dumping off passes to Duke Johnson with nine completions (10 targets) to the running back, but regardless of his lack of weapons on offense, Kizer will need to improve in all facets of his game for the Browns to have any chance of putting one in the win column.
