Browns' DeShone Kizer: Could be benched for Hogan
The Browns will consider benching Kizer in favor of Kevin Hogan, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Head coach Hue Jackson has been adamant that Kizer will have a long leash, but the chain of events in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Jets may have changed things. The rookie was benched at halftime after committing a pair of red-zone turnovers, and Hogan then came through with an effective second half, completing 16 of 19 passes for 194 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Kizer's 49.5 passer rating is easily the worst in the NFL among qualified quarterbacks, as is his 50.9 completion percentage. The Browns aren't ready to give up on him entirely, but it won't be shocking if they switch to Hogan for Sunday's game in Houston.
