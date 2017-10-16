Browns coach Hue Jackson said he will announce his Week 7 starting quarterback Wednesday, choosing between Kizer and Kevin Hogan, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Hogan was a complete disaster in Sunday's 33-17 loss to the Texans, producing just 3.8 yards per pass attempt while tossing a trio of interceptions. Kizer has suffered through a couple similarly poor performances this season, but it nonetheless seems his demotion may only last a week or two. The Browns face the Titans in Week 7.