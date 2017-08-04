Browns' DeShone Kizer: Could start preseason opener
Kizer impressed during the first week of training camp and seems to be the favorite to start Cleveland's preseason opener against New Orleans, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kizer has been splitting first-team work with Cody Kessler in addition to handling the third-team reps, while Brock Osweiler primarily has stuck with the second-stringers. It's telling that the Browns are giving Kizer more work than his competitors, but coach Hue Jackson suggested it will likely be a while before he names a Week 1 starter. As for the preseason opener, Jackson could make a decision a the conclusion of Friday's intrasquad scrimmage.
