Kizer was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lions after taking a hard shot to the ribs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With Kizer dealing with a rib injury, Cody Kessler has taken over at QB for the Browns. Prior to his exit, Kizer had completed 15 of 24 passes for 178 yards and a TD, while adding seven carries for 57 yards and a TD.