Browns head coach Hue Jackson is expected to name Kizer the team's starting quarterback Wednesday in advance of Cleveland's Week 7 matchup against Tennessee, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Even after Kizer performed miserably in his first five NFL starts before being relegated to backup duties in Week 6 in favor of Kevin Hogan, it was widely expected that Kizer would get another crack at starting before the season concluded, given that the non-contending Browns have little to lose by handing the higher-upside rookie more in-game developmental opportunities. However, Kizer's appointment back into the starting lineup looks like it will come sooner than expected after Hogan, who shined in relief of Kizer in Week 5, was abysmal in last Sunday's loss to the Texans, completing only 20 of 37 passes for 140 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. With a league-worst 49.5 passer rating and nine interceptions through five contests, Kizer is unlikely to represent much of an upgrade, if any, from Hogan in his second trial as starter, so he'll need to dramatically raise his production before warranting much attention outside of deeper fantasy leagues that start two quarterbacks.