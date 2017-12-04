Browns head coach Hue Jackson acknowledged that the team may use its first-round pick in the 2018 draft on a quarterback, but he also said that Kizer still has a shot to be the franchise's future at the position, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Kizer has shown signs of improvement the last five games, cutting down on turnovers while making some big plays with both his arm and his feet. He still completed less than 60 percent of his passes in each of those games, bottoming out at 46.9 percent in Sunday's 19-10 loss to the Chargers despite having both Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman at his disposal. Kizer hasn't done nearly enough to dissuade the Browns from bringing in another quarterback, but he can at least use the final four weeks of the season to convince the team that he deserves a shot to compete for the starting job next year. While the 2017 second-round pick won't turn 22 until January, it already seems most likely his future in Cleveland will be as a backup. As for the immediate future, Kizer will take aim at a shaky Green Bay pass defense in Week 14.