Kizer completed 21 of 37 passes for 232 yards with a touchdown and an interception during Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions. He also rushed seven times for 57 yards and a score.

Kizer briefly left the game with a rib injury in the third quarter, but was fortunately able to return later in the fourth after missing just a handful of plays. Unlike in his previous starts, the rookie from Notre Dame was able to lead his team on multiple scoring drives while protecting the ball, save for a late interception to Darius Slay. Kizer rushed for career high and threw for over 200 yards for the first time since Sept. 24 against the Colts, and just looked more comfortable in the pocket. His improvement was obvious. and he'll look to build on that momentum against the Jaguars next Sunday.