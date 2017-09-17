Browns' DeShone Kizer: Forced out of Sunday's game
Kizer was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens with a migraine.
As a result, Kevin Hogan is in at QB for the Browns. Prior to his exit from the contest, Kizer had completed six of 11 passes for 81 yards and a pick.
