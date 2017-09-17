Kizer completed 15 of 31 passes for 182 yards while throwing three interceptions and losing a fumble during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Ravens. He also rushed five times for 26 yards.

Kizer was forced out of the game midway through the second quarter due to a migraine, but he was able to return in the second half. However, his presence didn't do much to help his team. The rookie struggled throughout the game, losing a fumble and throwing three picks, one of which came on a particularly bad throw in the end zone. He finished the game with a quarterback rating of just 27.3, as he was unable to build on his impressive Week 1 performance. Kizer did, however, develop strong chemistry with wideout Rashard Higgins, who was just promoted off the practice squad this week. The two connected seven times for 95 yards, and that relationship may become a trend as the season goes on. The former Notre Dame gunslinger will look to bounce back in Week 3 against the Colts and their questionable secondary.