Browns' DeShone Kizer: Has migraine history
Kizer has a history of migraines, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Kizer was removed due to a migraine midway through the second quarter of Sunday's 24-10 loss in Baltimore, but he returned in the middle of the third quarter and finished out the game. He said afterward that the migraines are a hereditary issue, noting that he takes a series of medications and didn't have any flare-ups during his time at Notre Dame. Unlike Kizer's shaky performance, the migraines can probably be written off as a non-issue unless there's another report that he's dealing with symptoms. He has a long leash with the starting job, but Cleveland brass can only tolerate so many performances like Sunday's four-turnover debacle. Kizer should look better Week 3 in Indianapolis, facing a far more forgiving defensive opponent.
