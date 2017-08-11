Browns' DeShone Kizer: Impresses in preseason debut
Kizer completed 11-of-18 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 20-14 preseason win over the Saints. He also carried the ball three times for 12 yards.
Brock Osweiler got the starting nod, but it was Kizer who was the more effective of the two, nearly quadrupling the former's yardage output on a similar number of attempts. He connected with Jordan Payton on a 45-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to add to an already acceptable debut. Kizer will continue to battle with Osweiler and Cody Kessler for the starting job, but this performance was a big step in the right direction.
