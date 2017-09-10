Kizer completed 20 of 30 passes for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's loss to the Steelers. He added 17 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Despite being under a swarm of pressure which resulted in seven sacks, Kizer looked solid on Sunday, using his size to sneak into the end zone for an early score and then rifling a short slant to Corey Coleman in the end zone late to bring Cleveland within a field goal. There were some warts -- especially an ugly pick to fellow rookie T.J. Watt -- but Kizer gave quarterback-desperate Browns fans reason for optimism with his play on Sunday.