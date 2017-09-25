Kizer completed 22 of 47 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Colts. He added 44 yards and another score on seven carries.

Kizer kept the Browns in the game with a pair of 75-yard touchdown drives in the first half, but his pair of third-quarter interceptions made it all but impossible for the team to erase a 31-14 deficit. He did his best with a couple more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, eventually ending the contest with an interception on a desperation heave from his own 5-yard line. Kizer has been unusually aggressive for a rookie quarterback, perhaps benefiting from the knowledge that he has a long leash on a rebuilding team. He's a clear early favorite to lead the NFL in interceptions, but his willingness to throw down the field and scramble has resulted in two solid fantasy outings among his first three games. Kizer and the Browns have a Week 4 home date against the Bengals.