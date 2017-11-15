Browns' DeShone Kizer: Limited to start week
Kizer (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Kizer briefly left Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions, but he returned for the end of the contest and said afterward that he'll continue to play through the rib injury. It only wold've been a major concern if he'd missed Wednesday's practice entirely. Of course, a Week 11 matchup with the Jaguars doesn't bode well for his chances to avoid an aggravation, not to mention actually putting up some points. The expected return of Corey Coleman (hand) should at least help a little bit.
