Browns' DeShone Kizer: May get benched
Browns head coach Hue Jackson hinted that Kizer won't necessarily start Week 16 against the Bears, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "I'm going to watch the tape and make the best decision for our football team because we're still trying to win," Jackson said. "We're not here just trying to get through the season. We're trying to win. If the best decision is to move forward in a different direction, we will. At the same time, I want [Kizer] to finish this if he can."
Jackson has given Kizer a long leash in the latter half of the season, perhaps hoping to see if the rookie would look better with Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman in the lineup. Kizer did show some promise Weeks 12-14, but he then had zero touchdowns and three turnovers in Sunday's ugly 27-10 loss to the Ravens. With the prospect of an 0-16 season on the horizon, Jackson seems to be thinking about making a change at quarterback for Week 16 in Chicago. Kevin Hogan has been serving as Kizer's backup, but Cody Kessler might also be a candidate to start. The Browns figure to use another early draft pick on a quarterback in the offseason.
More News
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 15 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...