Browns head coach Hue Jackson hinted that Kizer won't necessarily start Week 16 against the Bears, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. "I'm going to watch the tape and make the best decision for our football team because we're still trying to win," Jackson said. "We're not here just trying to get through the season. We're trying to win. If the best decision is to move forward in a different direction, we will. At the same time, I want [Kizer] to finish this if he can."

Jackson has given Kizer a long leash in the latter half of the season, perhaps hoping to see if the rookie would look better with Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman in the lineup. Kizer did show some promise Weeks 12-14, but he then had zero touchdowns and three turnovers in Sunday's ugly 27-10 loss to the Ravens. With the prospect of an 0-16 season on the horizon, Jackson seems to be thinking about making a change at quarterback for Week 16 in Chicago. Kevin Hogan has been serving as Kizer's backup, but Cody Kessler might also be a candidate to start. The Browns figure to use another early draft pick on a quarterback in the offseason.