Browns' DeShone Kizer: No turnovers in Week 8
Kizer completed 18 of 34 passes for 179 yards during Sunday's 33-16 loss to the Vikings. He also rushed five times for 18 yards and a touchdown.
Though the rookie signal caller didn't add to his league-leading 11 interceptions Sunday, he and the rest of Cleveland's offense had a tough time moving the ball against a superb Vikings' defense. The Browns had possession of the ball for just over 22 minutes, as multiple drives went three-and-out due to Kizer's inaccuracy issues. Most of Kizer's completions consisted of short dump-offs, but his best pass of the day came when he hit Ricardo Louis down the left sideline for 37-yard gain that set up Kizer's eventual one-yard touchdown dive. Overall, the 21-year-old didn't do anything to merit a benching this time around, but he was still unimpressive as a whole.
