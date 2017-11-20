Browns' DeShone Kizer: Not expected to lose job this year
Head coach Hue Jackson suggested that Kizer likely will start for the rest of the season, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain reports. "Where we are right now, I need to continue to see him,'' said Jackson. "Let's let him play. Let's let him play this thing out. As long as he's healthy, let's keep putting him out there. I want to walk away from this season knowing exactly what DeShone Kizer is top to bottom. He deserves that."
Kizer committed four turnovers in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Jaguars, and yet Jackson didn't hesitate to commit to the rookie as his starter for Week 12 against the Bengals. The coach's comments further suggest that Kizer will start beyond Week 12, though it's possible Jackson changes his mind if there aren't signs of progress in the coming weeks. The only real positive from Sunday's loss was Corey Coleman, who returned from injured reserve to catch six of 11 targets for 80 yards. With Josh Gordon eligible to return from suspension for lWeek 13, the team may get five weeks to evaluate Kizer with the aid of a legitimate NFL-caliber supporting cast.
