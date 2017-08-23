Browns' DeShone Kizer: Positioned for Week 1 start
Browns coach Hue Jackson released a statement Wednesday saying that Kizer will start Saturday's preseason game in Tampa Bay and is positioning himself to enter Week 1 as the starter, Andrew Gribble of the team's official site reports. "We are very excited about seeing DeShone in the role of starter for this week, as he is certainly positioning himself well to earn the starting job heading into the regular season."
While Jackson's statement did leave him some room to change his mind before the start of the regular season, it sounds as if Kizer has essentially locked down the job after drastically outplaying Brock Osweiler through the first two weeks of the preseason. Kizer has completed 19 of 31 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown while adding 47 yards and another score on the ground, albeit while facing second and third-string opponents. Osweiler has completed 12 of 22 passes for only 67 yards, failing to produce any points on six drives with the first-team offense.
