Kizer received praise from Browns general manager John Dorsey for improving over the final month of his rookie season, Dan Labbe of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. "What I thought was really nice was how much he improved week in and week out," Dorsey said. "And like I've always told you guys, I think a young quarterback from year one going through his rookie year, into year two, he makes exponential improvement moving forward and I would expect nothing less from him."

The Browns aren't necessarily ready to give up on Kizer, but they also don't want to be in the position of depending on him as a starter. It'll be a surprise if Cleveland doesn't use one of its two first-round picks on a quarterback, and there also are rumors that head coach Hue Jackson is still pushing for a reunion with impending free agent A.J. McCarron. Kizer's best-case scenario is a quarterback competition in which he's the underdog, while the worst-case scenario would leave him as a clear No. 3 on the depth chart. The Browns might even explore the market for trade possibilities, depending on what they intend to do at the position the next two months.