Kizer completed 16 of 30 pass attempts for 314 yards, two touchdowns and one interception Sunday against the Steelers. He also carried six times for 61 yards in the 28-24 loss.

Kizer put on a career effort as Cleveland attempted to avoid a winless season, posting career highs in both passing and rushing yardage. Most of his damage through the air came on big plays, as he completed four passes of at least 30 yards on the day, including two of at least 54. Kizer struggled at times during his rookie campaign, finishing with a putrid 11:28 touchdown-turnover ratio, but he also flashed significant upside at times. Adding to his stock as a potential fantasy asset in the future, Kizer finished the season with 358 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Despite all this, Cleveland is projected to have a pair of picks in the top-six of the 2018 NFL draft, meaning they could select one of this year's top quarterback prospects if they determine Kizer isn't their option of the future under center.