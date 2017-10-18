Browns' DeShone Kizer: Regains starting quarterback role
Browns head coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday that Kizer would reclaim starting quarterback duties for Sunday's game against the Titans, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.
Kevin Hogan's run as the starter lasted just one game after the second-year signal caller failed to deliver the Browns their first win of the season Sunday against the Texans, completing 20 of 37 passes for 154 yards while tossing three interceptions. Jackson's comments after the game hinted that Kizer, who submitted a league-worst 49.5 passer rating through his first five NFL starts, would receive another shot at running the offense, so it's not overly surprising that the team will turn to the rookie once again. While watching last Sunday's game from the sideline might have proven beneficial for Kizer, it's unlikely that he'll have gleaned enough from that experience to dramatically turn around his ugly numbers and make for an attractive fantasy option heading into Week 7. Until he reins in the turnovers and proves capable of consistently surpassing 200-plus passing yards in games, Kizer won't be deserving of much attention outside of leagues that start two quarterbacks.
