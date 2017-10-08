Kevin Hogan replaced Kizer in the second half of Sunday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Prior to being replaced, Kizer had completed 8-of-17 passing attempts for 87 yards, with a pick and he also rushed six times for 29 yards. Kizer missed some snaps last weekend while dealing with a migraine, but there doesn't appear to be any health or injury concerns tied to him being pulled from this Sunday's contest.