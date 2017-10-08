Play

Kevin Hogan replaced Kizer in the second half of Sunday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Prior to being replaced, Kizer had completed 8-of-17 passing attempts for 87 yards, with a pick and he also rushed six times for 29 yards. Kizer missed some snaps last weekend while dealing with a migraine, but there doesn't appear to be any health or injury concerns tied to him being pulled from this Sunday's contest.

