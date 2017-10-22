Kizer was replaced at QB by Cody Kessler in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.

Kizer was pulled from the game after throwing back-to-back interceptions. The rookie QB was also replaced at halftime of the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Jets and then gave way to Kevin Hogan, last weekend's starter against the Texans.

