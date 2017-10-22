Browns' DeShone Kizer: Replaced by Kessler
Kizer was replaced at QB by Cody Kessler in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Titans, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports.
Kizer was pulled from the game after throwing back-to-back interceptions. The rookie QB was also replaced at halftime of the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Jets and then gave way to Kevin Hogan, last weekend's starter against the Texans.
More News
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Regains starting role•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Expected to regain starting role•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Could regain starting job•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Out as starting quarterback•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Could be benched for Hogan•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Replaced by Hogan•
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...
-
Week 7 WR rankings
Jordy Nelson has been one of the top Fantasy wide receivers thanks to his nose for the end...
-
Week 7 RB rankings
Jerick McKinnon and Adrian Peterson once shared a backfield. Both ran wild in Week 6. What...