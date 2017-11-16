Kizer (ribs) practiced fully Thursday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kizer, who briefly left Week 10's loss to the Lions before returning for the end of the contest, was limited Wednesday, but his return to a full practice Thursday signals that he'll be fine for Sunday's home game against the Jaguars. The return to action of wideout Corey Coleman (hand) should boost Kizer's prospects down the stretch, but a run-heavy approach could be in order this weekend, with snow, wind and cold temperatures in the Cleveland weather forecast this Sunday.