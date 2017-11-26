Browns' DeShone Kizer: Returns to game
Kizer is returning to Sunday's game after being evaluated for a concussion.
Kizer exited Sunday's game in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion, but he's now returned after missing just over five minutes of game time. He'll be expected to finish out the game under center, barring further injury.
