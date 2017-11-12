Browns' DeShone Kizer: Returns to Sunday's game
Kizer returned to Sunday's game against the Lions after having left the contest with rib injury.
Cody Kessler completed one of three pass attempts for five yards in Kizer's absence, but the rookie signal-caller was able to return to the game, with the 0-8 Browns attempting to mount a late comeback in Week 10.
