Kizer said Monday that his bruised ribs are sore, but he expects to get treatment this week and continue playing through the injury Sunday against the Jaguars, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Kizer left Sunday's 38-24 loss to the Lions in the third quarter, but he only missed a few snaps and still finished with one of his better stat lines of the season. He'll have a hard time matching the performance in Week 11, facing a Jacksonville defense that's completely shut down passing game all season. The Browns do expect Corey Coleman (hand) to return, with Josh Gordon potentially joining him in Week 13. The improved supporting cast should help Kizer down the stretch, assuming he stays healthy and isn't benched again.