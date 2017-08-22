Kizer completed 8 of 13 passes for 74 yards and rushed five times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason game against the Giants.

Kizer entered the game after Brock Osweiler led the Browns' first two drives. While he wasn't all that efficient in the passing game, Kizer often helped Cleveland move the sticks with his running ability. In fact, the rookie second-rounder scored the game's lone touchdown with a one-yard sneak. Although Kizer sports tantalizing physical tools, it's arguable whether he's ready to start at this stage in his young career. Given that the Browns' top alternatives are Osweiler and Cody Kessler, though, the 21-year-old's chances of winning the team's job remain alive heading into the third preseason game.