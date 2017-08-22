Browns' DeShone Kizer: Scores lone touchdown Monday
Kizer completed 8 of 13 passes for 74 yards and rushed five times for 35 yards and a touchdown in Monday's preseason game against the Giants.
Kizer entered the game after Brock Osweiler led the Browns' first two drives. While he wasn't all that efficient in the passing game, Kizer often helped Cleveland move the sticks with his running ability. In fact, the rookie second-rounder scored the game's lone touchdown with a one-yard sneak. Although Kizer sports tantalizing physical tools, it's arguable whether he's ready to start at this stage in his young career. Given that the Browns' top alternatives are Osweiler and Cody Kessler, though, the 21-year-old's chances of winning the team's job remain alive heading into the third preseason game.
More News
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Impresses in preseason debut•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Could start preseason opener•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Splits first-team reps Tuesday•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Getting extra attention from head coach•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: Opens OTAs with third-string offense•
-
Browns' DeShone Kizer: WIll compete for starting gig•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beckham injures ankle Monday night
Giants receiver Odell Beckham took a hard hit during Monday night's game against the Browns....
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...