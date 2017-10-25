Browns' DeShone Kizer: Stays on as Week 8 starter
Browns head coach named Kizer the team's starting quarterback for the Week 8 matchup with the Vikings.
Though Kizer was benched for the third time in as many appearances after struggling during Sunday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Titans, the Browns aren't quite ready to pull the plug on the rookie second-round pick. However, if Kizer's ball-protection issues crop up early in the Week 8 contest, it wouldn't be surprising if he received a quick hook in favor of Cody Kessler, who completed 10 of 19 passes for 121 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in relief of Kizer against the Titans. Kizer, who has completed just 52 percent of his passes while turning the ball over 13 times in six games, isn't worth owning outside of deeper formats that start two quarterbacks.
