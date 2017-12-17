Browns' DeShone Kizer: Three turnovers in loss
Kizer completed 20 of 37 passes for 146 yards with two interceptions and a fumble during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens. He also added seven rushes for 35 yards.
Once again, the rookie signal-caller failed to impress his new general manager John Dorsey, and the notion that the Browns will use its likely No. 1 overall pick on a quarterback in next year's draft continues to grow stronger amidst Kizer's repeated struggles. The only touchdown by Cleveland on the day was set up by a long run by Isaiah Crowell, with Duke Johnson ultimately running in for a score. Other than that, though, Kizer failed to consistently move the ball, with the Browns finishing with just 266 yards of offense. Coach Hue Jackson is desperate for a win and has repeatedly said he has no patience of turnovers, so it'll be interested to see if Kizer is back under center in Week 16 versus the Bears.
