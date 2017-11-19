Browns' DeShone Kizer: Tosses two picks Sunday
Kizer completed 16 of 32 passes for 179 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 19-7 defeat to the Jaguars. Additionally, he tacked on five carries for 22 yards.
Kizer continues to be uninspiring as the Browns' starting quarterback, even with Corey Coleman at his disposal for the first time since Week 1. In nine appearances this season, Kizer has failed to reach 200 yards in six of them while tacking on two more picks to settle at an NFL-worst 14. Despite the lacking performance, head coach Hue Jackson told Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal that Kizer will get another chance to lead the offense next Sunday at Cincinnati, which boasts the fifth-ranked pass defense entering this Sunday's action.
