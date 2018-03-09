The Browns traded Kizer to the Packers on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The compensation for 2015 first-round pick Damarious Randall (hand) is a developmental quarterback, which is an apparent need after Brett Hundley was forced into action and more or less disappointed in 2017. Kizer himself retained the starting job in Cleveland for all but one game as a rookie last year, tossing a league-leading 22 interceptions and completing only 54 percent of his passes. Expect Kizer to compete with Brett Hundley for the backup gig behind Aaron Rodgers this offseason.