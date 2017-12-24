Browns' DeShone Kizer: Two more turnovers in loss
Kizer completed 18 of 36 passes for 182 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Bears. He also gained eight yards on three rushes.
The rookie's turnover issues continued, as he was picked off by Kyle Fuller at the Bears' 5-yard line just before the two-minute warning in the first half and victimized a second time by Bryce Callahan with 4:21 remaining at Chicago's 37. Kizer averaged an unsightly 5.1 yards per attempt and threw multiple interceptions for the third consecutive game. Given his ongoing struggles, it remains to be seen if he'll have an opportunity to start the regular-season finale against the Steelers in Week 17.
