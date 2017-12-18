Kizer will start Sunday's game in Chicago, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson sounded like he was considering a change in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Ravens, but he'll apparently give Kizer a shot to redeem himself against a respectable Bears defense that ranks 17th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.1). With the possibility of a winless season staring the Browns in the face, Jackson presumably is sticking with Kizer because he doesn't think Kevin Hogan or Cody Kessler would give the team a better shot to win. It's possible, but not likely, that Jackson changes his mind ahead of a Week 17 game in Pittsburgh. As for the offseason, Kizer hasn't done nearly enough to prevent the Browns from using an early draft pick on a quarterback.